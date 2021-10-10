Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Resideo Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

REZI stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $23.52. 474,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,771. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,923,000 after buying an additional 320,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

