Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$86.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$81.64 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

Shares of QSR opened at C$77.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$67.77 and a 52-week high of C$87.32. The company has a market cap of C$23.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.14%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

