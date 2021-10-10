Reviewing CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kosmos Energy and CNX Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $896.20 million 1.45 -$411.59 million ($0.64) -4.98 CNX Resources $1.26 billion 2.35 -$483.77 million $0.68 19.91

Kosmos Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CNX Resources. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNX Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of CNX Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -15.40% -37.20% -3.57% CNX Resources -4.31% 4.05% 2.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kosmos Energy and CNX Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 3 5 0 2.63 CNX Resources 1 3 5 0 2.44

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $4.29, indicating a potential upside of 34.56%. CNX Resources has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.17%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Summary

CNX Resources beats Kosmos Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments. CNX Resources was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

