Reviewing Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF)

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sibanye Stillwater and Braveheart Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 3 0 3.00 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.13%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Braveheart Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $7.74 billion 1.33 $1.79 billion $2.56 5.61 Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Braveheart Resources N/A -147.90% -28.47%

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Braveheart Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

