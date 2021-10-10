Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114,972 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,148,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,556,000 after purchasing an additional 308,761 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,864,000 after purchasing an additional 853,068 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,616,000 after purchasing an additional 284,272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,941,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,510,000 after purchasing an additional 59,705 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REXR opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.66. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $63.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

