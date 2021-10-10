RGM Capital LLC Purchases 69,569 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 6.6% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RGM Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ServiceNow worth $142,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 92.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $1,297,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 103.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 65.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW opened at $617.58 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $681.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $625.63 and a 200-day moving average of $556.52. The firm has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $651.84.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,283 shares of company stock valued at $18,531,328 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.