Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTMVY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RTMVY opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $21.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

