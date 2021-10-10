RigoBlock Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One RigoBlock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. RigoBlock has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $553.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00134220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00086765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55,156.29 or 1.00117446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.26 or 0.06411610 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003432 BTC.

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RigoBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RigoBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

