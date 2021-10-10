Rise (RISE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $557.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 31% lower against the dollar. Rise has a total market capitalization of $765,651.04 and approximately $557.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00024898 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 186,375,603 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

