Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,890 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.42% of Robert Half International worth $41,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 45,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,653,000 after acquiring an additional 128,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 55,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

NYSE RHI opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $109.54.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.