Robust Token (RBT) Price Reaches $37.05 on Exchanges

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for approximately $37.05 or 0.00065411 BTC on exchanges. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $28,533.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Robust Token has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00061952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00128083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00081570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,512.72 or 0.99779228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.48 or 0.06097491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,613 coins and its circulating supply is 34,863 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

