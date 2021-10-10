Rocket Vault 1-Day Volume Tops $1.03 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00131397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00084070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,413.69 or 1.00077680 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.52 or 0.06267786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars.

