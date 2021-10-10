Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Position Raised by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,195,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $192,854,281 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROKU opened at $323.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 197.17 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.52 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

