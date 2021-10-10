ROOBEE Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.26 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $13.90 million and $1.26 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.49 or 0.00304695 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001211 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,559,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.