Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

RROTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

RROTF stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Roots has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

