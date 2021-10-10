Rope ($ROPE) Price Down 13.2% This Week

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Rope has a total market capitalization of $270,946.38 and approximately $104.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rope has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Rope coin can currently be bought for about $9.68 or 0.00017487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00132185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00084498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,326.64 or 0.99982919 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.99 or 0.06258096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

