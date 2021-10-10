Router Protocol (ROUTE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.42 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.72 million and $3.42 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.90 or 0.00007060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

