RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Position Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,270,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.81% of RPT Realty worth $198,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $138,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

NYSE RPT opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

