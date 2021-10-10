Rune (RUNE) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Rune has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $13,510.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for about $218.44 or 0.00395904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00134799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00086769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,965.96 or 0.99622291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,525.36 or 0.06389498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003360 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars.

