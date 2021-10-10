Rupiah Token Price Tops $0.0001 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $7.10 million and $393,415.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.00215954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00097462 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars.

