Ryo Currency Trading Up 21.4% Over Last Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0993 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and $6,428.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,428.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.38 or 0.06213855 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.22 or 0.00317597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $601.39 or 0.01065766 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00096475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.88 or 0.00483582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.93 or 0.00334815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.91 or 0.00317057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

