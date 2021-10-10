S4FE One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,375.00 (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. S4FE has a market cap of $7.28 million and $1,375.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S4FE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, S4FE has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get S4FE alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00224940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00099766 BTC.

S4FE Coin Profile

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade S4FE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for S4FE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S4FE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.