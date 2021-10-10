SAFE DEAL Hits Market Cap of $2.80 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $356,381.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $3.11 or 0.00005622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00131935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00084753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,128.10 or 0.99872342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.79 or 0.06271530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003231 BTC.

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,856,455 coins and its circulating supply is 901,086 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

