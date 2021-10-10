Safe Haven Reaches Market Cap of $11.98 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $11.98 million and $692,907.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.82 or 0.00642347 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.