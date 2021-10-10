SafeBlast (BLAST) Market Cap Achieves $478,871.24

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. SafeBlast has a market cap of $478,871.24 and approximately $151,966.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,320.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.40 or 0.01085320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.00339531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.90 or 0.00325189 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00042503 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002776 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SafeBlast

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.