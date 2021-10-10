SafeCapital One Day Trading Volume Hits $46.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $55,289.24 and $46.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00044428 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001219 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.