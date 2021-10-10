SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Reaches $0.0294

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $54,495.01 and approximately $68.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00037958 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001321 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

