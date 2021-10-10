SafeCoin Market Cap Hits $22.14 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 85% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $22.14 million and approximately $26,504.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,267.82 or 1.00045626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00062221 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00346609 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00245660 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.34 or 0.00579872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004652 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004283 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

