SafeInsure (SINS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $240.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $143,512.43 and $240.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00037443 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001227 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,585,308 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

