SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.39 Million

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $952.99 million and $4.39 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00062840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00128529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00082372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,687.83 or 1.00476490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.90 or 0.06148804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003077 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.