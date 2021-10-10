SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Purchased by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,956 shares during the period. SailPoint Technologies accounts for approximately 4.3% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned about 1.96% of SailPoint Technologies worth $92,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -107.70 and a beta of 1.86. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $939,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,928,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,266 shares of company stock worth $4,003,298 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

