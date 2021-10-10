salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Boosted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,699,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 1.1% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.72% of salesforce.com worth $1,636,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total transaction of $4,863,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 796,478 shares of company stock valued at $203,925,555 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $272.48 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $286.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Truist increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.