salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,731 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.15% of salesforce.com worth $344,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 796,478 shares of company stock valued at $203,925,555 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

CRM stock opened at $272.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.76 billion, a PE ratio of 109.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

