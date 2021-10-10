salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,273,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 20,536 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.46% of salesforce.com worth $1,043,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,410,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $344,449,000 after buying an additional 97,731 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 26.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $272.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $266.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total value of $5,456,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 796,478 shares of company stock worth $203,925,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

