Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,661,000 after purchasing an additional 90,302 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.39.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

