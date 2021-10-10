Scala (XLA) Reaches Market Cap of $3.00 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $2,159.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Scala has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00063220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00128034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00082082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,920.60 or 1.00210933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.26 or 0.06145893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

