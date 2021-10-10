Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.26% of Scholastic worth $29,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Scholastic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Scholastic by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Scholastic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Scholastic by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,934,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,580,000 after purchasing an additional 407,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $46,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $36.65 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $401.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

