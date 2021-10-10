Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schroders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Schroders stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41. Schroders has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

