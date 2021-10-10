Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,845 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

