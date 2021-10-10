Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 112.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 575,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,039,000 after purchasing an additional 64,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 88,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,989 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,520,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,963,000 after buying an additional 183,388 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $53.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25.

