Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $923,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.82.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

