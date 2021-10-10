Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 1,077.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Scientific Games worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 86.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 47.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $87.45. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.15) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

SGMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.90.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

