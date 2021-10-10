ScPrime Trading 45% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 45% higher against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $6,783.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,024,186 coins and its circulating supply is 38,340,575 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

