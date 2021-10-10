Secret 24 Hour Volume Reaches $29.43 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Secret coin can now be bought for $5.34 or 0.00009721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $372.36 million and approximately $29.43 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 83.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.89 or 0.00332809 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001858 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

