Secure Pad (SEPA) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Secure Pad coin can currently be purchased for $5.71 or 0.00010432 BTC on popular exchanges. Secure Pad has a total market cap of $770,107.66 and $4,986.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secure Pad has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00063183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00129150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00082985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.51 or 1.00505879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.09 or 0.06248022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003169 BTC.

About Secure Pad

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,946 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

