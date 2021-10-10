SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.28.
Several research firms have weighed in on SLQT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th.
Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.07.
In related news, Director Donald L. Hawks III bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 142.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SelectQuote by 100.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,959,000 after buying an additional 3,926,272 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in SelectQuote by 61.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,575,000 after buying an additional 2,920,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SelectQuote by 1,835.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after buying an additional 1,744,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $47,310,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
