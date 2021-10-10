SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLQT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.07.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald L. Hawks III bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 142.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SelectQuote by 100.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,959,000 after buying an additional 3,926,272 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in SelectQuote by 61.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,575,000 after buying an additional 2,920,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SelectQuote by 1,835.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after buying an additional 1,744,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $47,310,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

