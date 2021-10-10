Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Sensata Technologies worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,725 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 58.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after acquiring an additional 758,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,844,000 after acquiring an additional 534,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,507,000 after buying an additional 499,812 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,579,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

