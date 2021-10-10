Sentinel (DVPN) Price Hits $0.0318 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $162.77 million and approximately $913,873.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,694,382,670 coins and its circulating supply is 5,115,158,678 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

