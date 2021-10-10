Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Hits One Day Volume of $27.87 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $105.90 million and approximately $27.87 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

