SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 17,210 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,210 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Bbva USA bought a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 133.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CF opened at $61.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $62.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

